Chris Rigg Injury: Continues to battle knock

Rigg has yet to play this preseason due to a knock and will be a close call for the first game of the season, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "For Patto and Riggy, it will take a bit longer. It will probably take more like ten days for them to be able to take part in full competition. By that stage, they should be back doing everything, so hopefully they will have a chance for the first game. It's possible."

