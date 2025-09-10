Wood earned a brace in their season opener when he found the net twice, but has been unable to find the goal in the two games since, with the forward firing off five shots with no goal in the past two. That said, he is still seeing opportunities, just needing to finish those chances. He should gain a bit of a boost after the signing of new manager Ange Postecoglou, an attacking-minded coach. However, he will have to be at his top game to match his 20 goals from last season, on the same pace as last campaign.