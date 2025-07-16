Christian Benteke Injury: Back on injury report

Benteke is questionable for Wednesday's match against D.C. United due to a thigh injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Benteke is going to be a late call for Saturday, as he is now dealing with yet another injury, this time with a thigh issue. He will likely need to pass some testing to be an option, making him a true game-time decision. With the forward dealing with some issues and being a late call, he likely won't see the start, leaving Dominique Badji to probably take that role to begin.