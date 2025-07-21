Christian Benteke News: Scores in return

Benteke scored a goal off three shots (one on target) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus.

Benteke returned after recovering from another injury and did what he does best once again, heading home a cross from the right to draw things level at 1-1 at the opening minutes of the second frame. The striker wasn't ready to play the full 90 yet so he got subbed off just after the hour mark. With seven goals in 16 appearances this year, Benteke will hope to be finally fully fit so as he can keep adding to his tally during upcoming contests.