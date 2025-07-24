Christian Cappis News: Signs with Dallas

Cappis has completed a transfer to Dallas from Viking FK, according to his new club.

Cappis was once a member of the Dallas academy and will now return after a few years in Norway, with the midfielder signing a deal through 2027 with an option for 2028. He only started in eight of his 20 appearances last season while recording one goal and one assist, although he did see time in Europa League play. That said, it may take him some time to see minutes with his new club, although he is a player whom the club will be happy to have as depth.