Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Christian Cappis headshot

Christian Cappis News: Signs with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Cappis has completed a transfer to Dallas from Viking FK, according to his new club.

Cappis was once a member of the Dallas academy and will now return after a few years in Norway, with the midfielder signing a deal through 2027 with an option for 2028. He only started in eight of his 20 appearances last season while recording one goal and one assist, although he did see time in Europa League play. That said, it may take him some time to see minutes with his new club, although he is a player whom the club will be happy to have as depth.

Christian Cappis
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now