Pulisic has been struggling with some issues since joining the USMNT and ultimately participated in both games during the international break. He came off the bench against Ecuador and then started on Tuesday before being forced off in the 31st minute against Australia due to a hamstring injury. The Milan star will be assessed in the coming hours and again once back in Italy to determine the extent of the issue. Pulisic has been brilliant so far this season in Serie A, contributing six goals in six appearances, and a potential absence of the American would force a change in the starting XI, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek likely seeing increased playing time in his place.