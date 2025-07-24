Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Christopher Cupps headshot

Christopher Cupps Injury: Trains with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Cupps (leg) was back in team training Thursday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Cupps has been out for well over a month now due to a leg injury, but is finally seeing some good news, as the defender has started to train with the group again. However, this will still leave him questionable for Saturday's match, needing a quick turnaround to play. That said, he will likely look ahead to the August 9 match against LAFC to return.

Christopher Cupps
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now