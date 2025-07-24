Christopher Cupps Injury: Trains with group

Cupps (leg) was back in team training Thursday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Cupps has been out for well over a month now due to a leg injury, but is finally seeing some good news, as the defender has started to train with the group again. However, this will still leave him questionable for Saturday's match, needing a quick turnaround to play. That said, he will likely look ahead to the August 9 match against LAFC to return.