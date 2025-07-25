Menu
Christopher McVey Injury: Ruled out against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

McVey (lower body) is ruled out for Friday's clash against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

McVey will miss a second MLS game in a row due to a lower-body injury, as he has not yet recovered for Friday's clash against Nashville. This is a big blow for San Diego, since the defender is a key player in the backline and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Paddy McNair likely replacing him in central defense as he should return from injury right in time.

