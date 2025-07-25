Christopher McVey Injury: Ruled out against Nashville

McVey (lower body) is ruled out for Friday's clash against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.

McVey will miss a second MLS game in a row due to a lower-body injury, as he has not yet recovered for Friday's clash against Nashville. This is a big blow for San Diego, since the defender is a key player in the backline and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Paddy McNair likely replacing him in central defense as he should return from injury right in time.