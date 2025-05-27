Chuba Akpom News: Efficient impact off bench

Akpom scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille during the 2024-25 season. He is heading back to Ajax after ending his loan spell with Lille, the club announced.

Akpom made a notable impact in limited minutes as he averaged a goal involvement every 159 minutes. His ability to find the net as a substitute provided valuable depth in attack and helped Lille qualify for the next Europa League campaign. He will now return to Ajax after ending his loan spell in the north of France.