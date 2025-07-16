CJ Dos Santos News: On bench Wednesday
Dos Santos (nose) is available as a substitute in Wednesday's clash with Toronto.
Dos Santos is back in contention following a short absence, but Pablo Sisniega has retained the starting spot, and it's unclear if there will continue to be rotation between both keepers. Over 21 MLS matches played prior to the injury, the former Inter Miami man ranked 17th in the league with an average of 3.0 saves per game.
