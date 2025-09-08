Fodrey's glancing header that resulted from a corner routine carried the ball into the Kansas City net late into the second half Sunday and gave Austin a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish as they secured a road victory. The goal marked the first career MLS goal for the 21-year old forward who has made 16 appearances (zero starts) for Austin in 2025 and 31 appearances (zero starts) for Austin since the beginning of the 2023 season. Fodrey's 22-minute appearance Sunday marked his longest single appearance of the 2025 MLS campaign.