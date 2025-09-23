Fodrey headed the ball back across the six-yard box late into second-half stoppage time Sunday to assist the game-winning goal in Austin 2-1 home victory over Seattle. Additionally, the forward solidified the Austin defensive effort over his brief 12-minute shift by contributing two tackles (one won), one clearance and one interception. Fodrey has not played more than 22 minutes in any of his 18 appearances (zero starts) this season. Despite his limited opportunities, Fodrey has contributed one goal and one assist across his last three appearances (zero starts).