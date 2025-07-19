Menu
Clinton Mata News: Plays first half of friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Mata (lower leg) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Villarfranche on Saturday.

Mata headed into the offseason with an injury after he didn't play in their final game of the season, but is now deemed fit again, with the defender playing in a friendly. He was a regular sight on the field last season and will likely maintain this role into the 2025/26 season.

