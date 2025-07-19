Clinton Mata News: Plays first half of friendly
Mata (lower leg) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Villarfranche on Saturday.
Mata headed into the offseason with an injury after he didn't play in their final game of the season, but is now deemed fit again, with the defender playing in a friendly. He was a regular sight on the field last season and will likely maintain this role into the 2025/26 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now