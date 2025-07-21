Coba da Costa News: Inks contract extension

da Costa has signed a contract extension until 2029, the club announced.

da Costa started last season with the reserve team but rapidly joined the senior squad thanks to his performances, appearing in 23 games under coach Jose Bordalas. The 22-year-old convinced the board to count on him for the upcoming four seasons, and he is expected to compete for a starting role in 2025/26 on the left wing with newcomer Adrian Liso.