Connor Ronan Injury: Picks up ankle issues

Ronan (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Philadelphia, according to the MLS injury report.

Ronan is a late addition to the injury list this week, with the midfielder suffering from an ankle injury that will leave him sidelined. He has started in their past two outings, so this will force a change, with Joshua Atencio as a likely replacement. Ronan will look to return after the break, having two weeks to recover before their next contest.