Conrad Wallem News: Suspended again
Wallem registered three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.
Wallem will serve another suspension for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He has started five of the last seven appearances, assisting once while totaling eight chances, six crosses and seven clearances in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now