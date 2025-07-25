Cristhian Paredes Injury: Scores, comes off injured Friday

Paredes scored one goal but left due to an injury in Friday's 1-0 win over Los Angeles FC.

Paredes achieved the winning goal by heading a corner kick cross in the 45th minute of this match. Unfortunately for the midfielder, he's now a doubt for upcoming games, with the extent of his issue still unknown. Diego Chara might be the main beneficiary, joining David Ayala in central midfield in case the Paraguayan becomes unavailable.