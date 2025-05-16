Cristian Arango Injury: Expected to miss two weeks

Arango is dealing with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for two to three weeks, according to Favian Renkel of SBI Soccer.

Arango will likely miss two to three weeks after injuring his left hamstring in Wednesday's draw against Inter Miami. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine a more precise timeline for return, but he could come back as early as May 31 against St. Louis. Josef Martinez is expected to take on a larger role in the frontline during his absence.