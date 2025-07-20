Menu
Cristian Espinoza News: Logs 12 crosses, six accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 8:26pm

Espinoza recorded two shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (six accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

For both of Espinoza's previous two appearances, he logged 13 crosses. Between the games, six of his crosses were accurate, meaning he matched said tally Saturday. Unfortunately for Espinoza, though with 12 accurate crosses, his July remains without any assists.

Cristian Espinoza
San Jose Earthquakes
