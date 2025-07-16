Cristian Espinoza News: Once again logs 13 crosses

Espinoza recorded one shot (zero on goal), 13 crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Currently, July includes Espinoza's two appearances, both in which he logged 13 crosses. But unlike the previous game, Espinoza recorded five times fewer accurate crosses. Except for one game, between May 25 and July 16, the winger has struggled to score or assist, a previously non-existent problem he will try rectifying during July's second half.