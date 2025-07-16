Cristian Espinoza News: Starting versus Dallas

Espinoza (lower body) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against FC Dallas.

Espinoza was sidelined for only one game with a minor issue. He should now be ready for plenty of minutes on the field, though it looks like he's moving to a wing-back role after operating as an attacking midfielder in previous contests. Still, he's likely to hold playmaking potential through set pieces while he attempts to add to his four goals and eight assists in 20 appearances.