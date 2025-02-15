Cristian Olivera News: Signs with Gremio

Olivera has been transferred to Gremio, the club announced. "Cristian has played an important role for our club since he joined us. This sale is another example of a talented young player developing here at LAFC, and these resources will now allow us to further strengthen our team. We wish him all the best in his opportunity with Gremio," LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said.

Olivera joined LAFC in August 2023 from UD Almeria and enjoyed a breakout 2024 season with 14 goals and four assists, helping LAFC reach the Leagues Cup Final and win the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. Over his career at LAFC, he played 3,700 minutes in 51 matches, scoring eight goals in 31 MLS regular season appearances. Internationally, he made his senior debut for Uruguay and played in the 2024 Copa America, helping his team finish third.