Cristian Romero News: Returns with Argentina

Romero started and played the full 90 in the June 10 match against Colombia and the June 5 match against Chile while with Argentina.

Romero has returned to action with his national team after some time out to end the campaign with a toe injury. He has now played in two games and started in both, appearing to have only been cautious with his toe when he missed the season finale. He should be viewed as fit moving forward and will be ready for the start of the new season if he can remain fit through the summer.