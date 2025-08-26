Biraghi endured a disappointing season debut for Torino Monday in their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Inter. The defender offered no meaningful attacking threat with zero shots on target, and from a creative standpoint placed just two accurate crosses from eight. Last season he posted a modest performance, logging six clean sheets in 23 Serie A appearances, along with 0.62 tackles, 0.87 interceptions, and a strong 3.25 clearances per 90 minutes. Now elevated to a regular starter under manager, Marco Baroni, Biraghi's fantasy appeal likely rests almost solely on potential clean sheets and occasional set-piece involvement.