Crysencio Summerville Injury: Working on fitness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Summerville (hamstring) is with West Ham in Germany and is training with the team.

Summerville has been out since January with a hamstring injury that eventually required surgery in April. He had some sparks in the first half of last season but never fully got a chance to play under new manager Graham Potter. He'll likely make his way back slowly in preseason and hope to be ready in Gameweek 1. There's a real chance he can carve out a consistent role in the XI this season following the departure of Mohammed Kudus.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
