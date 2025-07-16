Crysencio Summerville Injury: Working on fitness

Summerville (hamstring) is with West Ham in Germany and is training with the team.

Summerville has been out since January with a hamstring injury that eventually required surgery in April. He had some sparks in the first half of last season but never fully got a chance to play under new manager Graham Potter. He'll likely make his way back slowly in preseason and hope to be ready in Gameweek 1. There's a real chance he can carve out a consistent role in the XI this season following the departure of Mohammed Kudus.