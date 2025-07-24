Cyril Ngonge News: Loaned to Torino

Ngonge is heading to Torino on a temporary spell with an option to buy from Napoli.

Ngonge struggled to get consistent minutes in his 18 months at Napoli, notching 31 appearances but making just two starts. He's reuniting with coach Marco Baroni, under whom he recorded six goals, two assists, 42 shots (14 on target) and 21 key passes in 19 games. He'll be the top option in his role if Torino don't make further purchases.