Daichi Kamada News: Grows into role

Kamada didn't record a goal or assist in 34 appearances (15 starts) last season, producing 20 shots and 20 chances created.

Kamada struggled in his first season at Crystal Palace, failing to make the score sheet standing out the most. He opened the season in an attacking role, but once Ismaila Sarr stole a spot in the XI, Kamada eventually moved back in the formation and ended the season in a deeper central role where he often started next to Adam Wharton, including in the FA Cup final. Of course, a deeper role means even fewer attacking stats.