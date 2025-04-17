Daichi Kamada News: Two shots from bench

Kamada had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 5-0 defeat versus Newcastle United.

Kamada returned to the bench after starting in the club's past two outings, seeing 33 minutes of play in the loss. He would see a little bit of work in his time on the field, notching two shots, two crosses and a chance created. However, he still has yet to see a goal contribution in his 28 appearances (12 starts) this season.