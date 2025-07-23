Daley Blind Injury: Out for friendly with injury

Blind has suffered a calf injury ahead of a preseason match and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Blind is going to be monitored over the next few days after the defender was held out of a friendly due to a calf injury. He is slated to be a starter for the club heading into the season, so they will hope for minor issues and a return soon. He has around a month until the start of the season, hoping he can return before then, with David Lopez as a replacement if he were to miss time.