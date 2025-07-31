Ndoye is coming off his most productive campaign yet, as he tallied eight goals and four assists, adding 52 shots (20 on target), 27 key passes and 44 crosses (four accurate) in 30 Serie A appearances, handling multiple offensive roles. He hadn't scored much in previous years. He's set to fill the hole opened up by the departure of Anthony Elanga, sharing duties with Jota Silva and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Instead, Bologna will turn to Benjamin Dominguez and Nicolo Cambiaghi until they find a replacement.