Dane Scarlett News: Makes appearance from bench

Scarlett (groin) appeared off the bench for 13 minutes in a friendly against Luton Town.

Scarlett ended the last campaign with groin surgery heading into the offseason, but is now fit once again after around two months of recovery, with the forward finding the field for a friendly. He only appeared for the team five times all of last season and is likely heading towards a similar role this campaign, mainly seeing his time in Cup play and short cameos off the bench.