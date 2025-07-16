Dango Ouattara News: Sees time in friendly

Ouattara (groin) played in a preseason friendly against Hibernian on Tuesday.

Ouattara ended the 2024/25 season injured but will come into the 2025/26 season healthy, with the attacker returning during a friendly. This is solid news if he sees no setbacks, as they will enter the season with one of their regular sights on the field. He started in 21 of his 32 appearances last campaign, notching seven goals and four assists in his 2,000 minutes of play.