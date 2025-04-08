Dani Carvajal Injury: Eyeing end of May for return

Carvajal stated that he is eyeing a return near the end of May, reported by El Chiringuito TV. "Returning at the end of May? That's the goal."

Carvajal was back training on grass around two weeks ago and has given Madrid fans yet another positive boost. He stated to media that his return is nearing, hoping to be fit by the end of May. This would still keep him out for most of the season but would see him possibly return in time for a UCL final if Madrid can make it to that stage.