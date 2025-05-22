Dani de Wit News: Signs with FC Utrecht
de Wit has signed with FC Utrecht, joining from Bochum on a permanent transfer, his former club announced.
de Wit is going back to his home country and is joining FC Utrecht on a permanent move. The midfielder played 28 games for Bochum this season, scoring two goals and assisting once. He will now return to Eredivisie with a third club after previous spells with Ajax, where he was formed, and AZ Alkmaar from 2019 to 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now