Dani de Wit News: Signs with FC Utrecht

de Wit has signed with FC Utrecht, joining from Bochum on a permanent transfer, his former club announced.

de Wit is going back to his home country and is joining FC Utrecht on a permanent move. The midfielder played 28 games for Bochum this season, scoring two goals and assisting once. He will now return to Eredivisie with a third club after previous spells with Ajax, where he was formed, and AZ Alkmaar from 2019 to 2024.