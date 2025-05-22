Fantasy Soccer
Dani de Wit headshot

Dani de Wit News: Signs with FC Utrecht

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

de Wit has signed with FC Utrecht, joining from Bochum on a permanent transfer, his former club announced.

de Wit is going back to his home country and is joining FC Utrecht on a permanent move. The midfielder played 28 games for Bochum this season, scoring two goals and assisting once. He will now return to Eredivisie with a third club after previous spells with Ajax, where he was formed, and AZ Alkmaar from 2019 to 2024.

