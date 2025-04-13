Dani Olmo Injury: Receives medical clearance

Olmo (groin) receives medical clearance and is an option moving forward for Barcelona, the club announced.

Olmo has been sidelined for the last four games across all competitions due to a groin injury. He has fully recovered and is now an option moving forward for the Blaugranas. This is good news for the club as he started the five games prior to his injury and can provide a solid boost to a squad that is already performing well. His next chance to feature will come on Tuesday against Dortmund for the second leg in the Champions League.