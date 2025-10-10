Olmo will likely miss the game against Georgia after suffering a calf injury in training and withdrawing from the session. The attacking midfielder will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss some time moving forward. A potential absence of Olmo would be a big blow for Barcelona since they have already dealt with several injuries following the last international break. Olmo has been a regular starter for the Blaugranas, starting four of the last five games, so his potential absence would force a change in the starting squad, with Fermin, Ferran Torres, or Raphinha as possible replacements in the number 10 position.