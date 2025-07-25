Dani Rodriguez Injury: Appears on traveling team
Rodriguez (undisclosed) has been selected for the club's preseason tour.
Rodriguez is going to be hoping for a return to the playing field in a few days time, with the defender traveling for their preseason tour and hopefully featuring in one of the friendlies. He was injured in his debut last season and only saw one appearance, so he will hope to return to play and clear himself for the new season, looking to earn more of a role this season.
