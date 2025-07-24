Daniel Denoon News: Acquired by Pisa

Denoon has completed a permanent switch from Zurich to Pisa.

Denoon moves to Serie A after rising through the ranks from the youth academy at his former team and logging 13 appearances in the Super League last season. He'll begin as one of the main deputies in the back and will look to earn minutes as the season progresses. Pisa lost one starter relative to last season, Giovanni Bonfanti, while they have retained Antonio Caracciolo and Simone Canestrelli and added Mateus Lusuardi from Frosinone, who's also a youngster.