Daniel Elfadli News: Inks extension with HSV

Elfadli has signed a contract extension with Hamburger SV, the club announced. "Daniel joined the team and the HSV in an exemplary way from the first day. Thanks to his performance and consistency, he has become an emblematic figure in our shared journey. This is one of the reasons why we decided very early to keep him," said sporting director Stefan Kuntz.

Elfadli was an undisputed starter last season, appearing in 31 games and helping the team return to the German top flight for the 2025/26 season. The midfielder logged the most minutes in his area and is expected to maintain his key role, even more so after the board showed their confidence by extending his contract.