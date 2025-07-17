Daniel Gore News: Sent to Rotherham again
Gore has been sent on loan to Rotherham from Manchester United, according to his parent club.
Gore spent the second half of last campaign with Rotherham and will follow the same lead this season, as he has been loaned to Rotherham for the 2025/26 season. He will hope to continue to progress while on loan this season and return to United, possibly seeing minutes, still only 20 years old.
