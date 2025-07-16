Daniel Munie Injury: Heads to sidelines
Munie is out for Wednesday's match against San Jose due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Munie is not going to be with the team for the time being, as a lower-body injury has led to the sidelines. This is tough for the club, as he is a regular starter in the defense, only missing one start since April 13. This will indeed force a change while he is out, with Bruno Wilson and Max Floriani likely to see the start in his place.
