Daniel Munoz News: Assists opener Sunday

Munoz assisted Eberechi Eze's opening goal in the 45th minute, marking his first assist since Feb. 25. He created three chances for the third time this season and also took three shots and recorded five crosses. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, contributing one tackle, one interception and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.