Danilo News: Sent to Botafogo

Danilo has completed a permanent transfer to Botafogo from Nottingham Forest, according to his former club.

Danilo is seeing the end of his tenure with Nottingham after two and a half seasons with the team, departing for his home country of Brazil. He saw 50 league appearances in his time with the club, starting in 37 of those games while adding five goals and four assists. He will likely see a larger role back in Brazil and will hope a solid spell can lead to a move back to Europe.