Musovski led the Seattle attack Sunday with six shots (three on goal), netting a brace in a 4-0 demolition of LAFC. The forward has adequately filled the void left by injured striker Jordan Morris who required surgery to address a shoulder injury and has been limited to just 10 appearances this seaosn. Over his last five appearances (three starts), Musovski has attempted 13 shots (five on goal) while scoring four times and assisting once. Overall, the forward has scored 10 goals and assisted twice across 22 appearances (13 starts).