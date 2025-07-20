Danny Musovski News: Reserve-appearance brace

Musovski scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

For the Sounders' latest game, their reserves include Musovski. But because of Jordan Morris' undisclosed injury, his aforementioned teammate logged almost 75 minutes. Musovski stepped up in both halves, heading separate crosses for goals. Concerning 2025, the brace marks his first, and he has improved from six goals to eight.