Dante suffered a knock to his knee in the first half of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Benfica and was forced off at the break after dealing with pain. That said, with the nature of the game, this substitution was most likely a precaution, and reports say that the veteran defender and captain of the Aiglons will be back for the second leg in the Estadio da Luz next Tuesday. If he has to miss the game, Kojo Peprah Oppong is expected to replace him in the back three, or Melvin Bard could drop into the back three with Ali El Abdi coming in on the left flank in his place.