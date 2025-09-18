Dante has suffered a setback from the knee injury he picked up against Benfica in August. The Nice captain is expected to return after the game against Brest to test his sensations in training and determine if he can be part of the squad for the clash against Roma on Wednesday in the Europa League. That said, his absence will force a change in the backline since he is an undisputed starter when available, with Melvin Bard expected to play in the back three and newcomer Tiago Gouveia operating on the left flank against Brest.