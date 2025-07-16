Dante Sealy News: Makes two tackles as sub
Sealy generated one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.
Sealy subbed on in the second half and made two tackles to help Montreal earn the road draw. The forward also received his fifth yellow card in the proccess. That was only his second appearance off bench so far, with 16 starts to his name.
