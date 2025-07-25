Dario Zuparic Injury: Earns questionable tag

Zuparic (hip) is questionable for Friday's clash against LAFC, according to the MLS injury report.

Zuparic picked up a hip injury and is questionable for Friday's game against LAFC. The central defender has started each of his last seven appearances for Portland, and his potential absence would force a change in the starting XI. Jimer Fory is likely to step into the back three, which could open a spot for Ian Smith on the left flank if Zuparic is unavailable.