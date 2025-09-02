Gyabi has completed a move to the MKM Stadium after initially arriving at Leeds from Manchester City in 2022. That same year he made his Premier League debut against his former club and has since appeared in the Championship as well as both domestic cups. The England Under-21 midfielder also spent two loan stints with Plymouth Argyle in the second tier, collecting more than 50 outings for the Devon side, and now heads to Humberside to strengthen Sergej Jakirovic's squad, who currently sit 17th in the Championship after four matches.